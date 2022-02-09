Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 12,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,431. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

