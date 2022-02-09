Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

BEP traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 439,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,346. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

