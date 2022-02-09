Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of AZTA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,348. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.76.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

