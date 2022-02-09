Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

