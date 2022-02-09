BWS Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hawkins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hawkins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

