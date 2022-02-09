Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

