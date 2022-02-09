ByteNext Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $802,057.34 and $530.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.39 or 0.07258290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,188.33 or 0.99779953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

