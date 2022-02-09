Bytom Price Up 6.2% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00313263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,734,030,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,225,056 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.