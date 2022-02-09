Caas Capital Management LP Invests $326,000 in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

