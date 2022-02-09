Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $26,811,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $13,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AURC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

