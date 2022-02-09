Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ML opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

