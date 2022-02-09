Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

CHW opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

