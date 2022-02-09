Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELY stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

