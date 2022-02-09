Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
