Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

