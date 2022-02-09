Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $36.03. Camtek shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 2,071 shares trading hands.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
