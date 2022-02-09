Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.