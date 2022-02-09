Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.