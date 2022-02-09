Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

