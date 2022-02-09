Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to report $443.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the highest is $540.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million.

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

