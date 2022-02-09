Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.24 billion-$32.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 261,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canon by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

