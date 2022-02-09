Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 8.0% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,614 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.