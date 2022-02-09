Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

