Casper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.42 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $318.57 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.07264234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,609.49 or 1.00022118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006396 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,658,166,206 coins and its circulating supply is 3,461,420,210 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

