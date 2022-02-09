Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 16.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

