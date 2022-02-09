Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $12.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

