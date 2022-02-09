Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 142,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

