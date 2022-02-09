Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.