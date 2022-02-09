Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

