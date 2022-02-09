Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of FUN opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
