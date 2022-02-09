Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FUN opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

