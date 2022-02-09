Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 646,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,630. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. Celanese has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.