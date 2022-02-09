Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 282,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,094,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenovus Energy stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

