Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 51.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.