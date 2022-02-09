Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

