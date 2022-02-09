Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

