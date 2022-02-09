CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Up 7.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.77. 16,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,489,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

