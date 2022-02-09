ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECOM opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

