Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

CHEF stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 719,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

