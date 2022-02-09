Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
CHEF stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 719,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.28.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.