Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 323,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

