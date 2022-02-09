Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 53,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

LIN traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,057. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.47 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.