Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. 211,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.20. The firm has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

