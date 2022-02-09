Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

