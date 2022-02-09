Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $306,654,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.95. 151,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,561. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $375.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

