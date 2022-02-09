Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

FANG traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 53,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,969. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

