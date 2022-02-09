Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 593,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 2,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,744. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

