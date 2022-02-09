Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 6.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 3,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

