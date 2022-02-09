Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 6.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 3,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
