Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $141.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,602.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,589.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,966.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

