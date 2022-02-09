Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,903.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,966.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,596.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,589.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,752.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

