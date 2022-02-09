Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 1,608,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

