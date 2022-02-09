Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.
NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 321,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,637. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.04.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
