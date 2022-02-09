Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,668,000 after buying an additional 591,165 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

