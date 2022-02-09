Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 18,641 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $534,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

