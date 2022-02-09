Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 25,746 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Hub Group by 142.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

