Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.53 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,246 shares of company stock worth $61,644,742. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.